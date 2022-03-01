astroworld festival tragedy

1st court hearing underway for Astroworld Festival civil lawsuits

EMBED <>More Videos

1st court hearing for Astroworld Festival civil lawsuits

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The first court hearing for the civil lawsuits filed in connection with last November's Astroworld Festival tragedy is underway.

The hearing, which started at 9:30 a.m., is the first since nearly 400 lawsuits were combined into one. Now, dozens of law firms representing people who were at the concert are in a downtown Houston courtroom.

Some of the lawyers also represent families who lost a loved one on Nov. 5, 2021. Ten people were killed, and hundreds more were injured.

Lawyers told ABC13 that this is the start of the process to determine which law firm will be the lead plaintiff in the case, meaning rather than dozens of lawyers from different firms, a handful of attorneys will handle the litigation.

This also comes after Judge Kristen Hawkins issued a gag order over publicity concerns in the case.

Hawkins told lawyers, "This case should be tried in the courtroom and not on social media or press releases to the media."

She added that she prefers "arguments are made to the court, and when appropriate, to the jury and not before. There should not be an attempt to influence the jury in this case. We know this is an emotional case."

However, the order could make it harder to bring the public information on what's happening as the lawsuit moves through the system, especially as it would severely limit what attorneys and clients can publicly share.

ABC13 spoke to an attorney last month who explained gag orders happen more often in high-profile criminal cases because those often go to trial and you want a fair jury pool.

READ MORE: Cone of silence: Gag order issued for Astroworld civil cases

Very few civil cases go to trial since many of them are settled out of court and far from public view, said Stan Schneider, a long-time criminal attorney with no interest in any of the Astroworld civil cases.

Hawkins, who is also serving as the pre-trial judge, gave these reasons for the order:
  • high-profile subject matter
  • national and local media coverage
  • extensive attorney interviews
  • attorneys' social media postings
  • fear it would bias a jury


In this case, Hawkins issued the gag order on her own. Neither plaintiffs nor defense attorneys asked for it.

But as South Texas College of Law Professor Kenneth Williams told ABC13's Miya Shay, the judge is within her rights to issue the order.

"Generally, the parties have a right to speak, that includes the litigants. But, the court also can balance that, with the need to provide a fair trial to both parties," Williams said.

"Astroworld Aftermath" takes you inside the festival and what happened that night.
EMBED More News Videos

Fans waited for months to see Travis Scott at Astroworld. But the concert turned into a deadly tragedy. "Astroworld Aftermath" shows you what really happened that night.



Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonconcertastroworld festival tragedyfestivalmusiclawsuit
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL TRAGEDY
Cone of silence: Gag order issued for Astroworld civil cases
13 Investigates new event task force turning blind eye to Astroworld
Nuevo equipo de trabajo pretende evitar tragedia como Astroworld
Houston launches Special Events Task Force after Astroworld tragedy
TOP STORIES
Here are 5 questions the Texas primary will answer
Manvel police shoot suspect who tried to run over them, officials say
Man killed in southwest Houston house fire, HFD confirms
Houston to focus on road rage and homicides in 2022 March on Crime
Enjoy the cooler weather, a big warm up later this week
Man kills 3 children, 1 other, himself at California church
Kyiv TV tower hit, Ukraine's parliament says
Show More
More baby formula recalled as CDC investigation expands
Biden steps to State of the Union lectern at fraught moment
High school senior gets more than $1M in scholarship offers
Ukrainian woman 39 weeks pregnant hides in bomb shelter
Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood engaged!
More TOP STORIES News