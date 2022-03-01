1st court hearing underway for Astroworld Festival civil lawsuits

high-profile subject matter

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The first court hearing for the civil lawsuits filed in connection with last November's Astroworld Festival tragedy is underway.The hearing, which started at 9:30 a.m., is the first since nearly 400 lawsuits were combined into one. Now, dozens of law firms representing people who were at the concert are in a downtown Houston courtroom.Some of the lawyers also represent families who lost a loved one on Nov. 5, 2021. Ten people were killed, and hundreds more were injured.Lawyers told ABC13 that this is the start of the process to determine which law firm will be the lead plaintiff in the case, meaning rather than dozens of lawyers from different firms, a handful of attorneys will handle the litigation.This also comes after Judge Kristen Hawkins issued a gag order over publicity concerns in the case.Hawkins told lawyers, "This case should be tried in the courtroom and not on social media or press releases to the media."She added that she prefers "arguments are made to the court, and when appropriate, to the jury and not before. There should not be an attempt to influence the jury in this case. We know this is an emotional case."However, the order could make it harder to bring the public information on what's happening as the lawsuit moves through the system, especially as it would severely limit what attorneys and clients can publicly share.ABC13 spoke to an attorney last month who explained gag orders happen more often in high-profile criminal cases because those often go to trial and you want a fair jury pool.Very few civil cases go to trial since many of them are settled out of court and far from public view, said Stan Schneider, a long-time criminal attorney with no interest in any of the Astroworld civil cases.Hawkins, who is also serving as the pre-trial judge, gave these reasons for the order:In this case, Hawkins issued the gag order on her own. Neither plaintiffs nor defense attorneys asked for it.But as South Texas College of Law Professor Kenneth Williams told ABC13's Miya Shay, the judge is within her rights to issue the order."Generally, the parties have a right to speak, that includes the litigants. But, the court also can balance that, with the need to provide a fair trial to both parties," Williams said.