HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Friday, November 5, 2021 - 50,000 Travis Scott fans went to Astroworld Festival to have the time of their lives.But before the night was over, the concert turned into a tragedy no one will ever forget."Astroworld: Concert from Hell" takes you inside the festival. What really happened - from chaos at the gates hours before the music started, to what went wrong in the crowd as the night went on, and the ten victims who never made it home. Plus what happens next in the growing investigation.