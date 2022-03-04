woman killed

Transgender woman killed in Houston apartment fled violence in Latin America, friends say

By
Transgender woman fled her country only to be murdered in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Candles, flags and posters adorned the front steps outside of Houston City Hall Thursday night to honor a 29-year-old woman killed in her own home.

"She had just moved into her new apartment and was very excited about decorating," said the victim's friend, Gia Pacheco.

Paloma Vazquez, a transgender woman, was found shot inside her Gulfton-area apartment on Houston's southwest side on Saturday. Police said there was no sign of forced entry into her apartment at 6600 Dunlap, and that she was shot twice.

"Whenever a trans person is killed, they are killed because they are trans," said Pacheco.

The Organization for Latina Trans in Texas said Vazquez had only just immigrated to the U.S. six months ago from Latin America.

"As most trans women who are here from Latina America, they are here because they are scared of being killed in their own country," said Pacheco.

"There's a lot of transphobia in Latin America," said another friend, Valentin Terrazas. "They come here for refuge and to better their lives and have a future here."

Vazquez is the latest in a string of recent killings of trans women in Houston.

Iris Santos, 22, was shot and killed as she sat outside a Chick-Fil-A restaurant on Westheimer in April 2021.

"We're here to represent them and to continue to fight for them," said Terrazas.

Police are still searching for the gunmen in both of the murders. The group demands justice and respect.

"We exist. We pay taxes. We pay bills. We built this country too, the transgender people, and we need respect," said another friend Tayze Duarte.

Police have not been able to locate the next-of-kin for Vazquez.

If you know anything about her murder, you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

