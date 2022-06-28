LGBTQ+ Pride

Trans Chorus of Los Angeles celebrates diversity, acceptance through music

EMBED <>More Videos

Trans Chorus of Los Angeles celebrates 7th musical anniversary

LOS ANGELES -- Members of the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles are celebrating their seventh anniversary of making beautiful music.

The Trans Chorus of Los Angeles is the first all trans-identified chorus in America, consisting of transgender, non-binary, intersex, gender non-conforming and gender-fluid individuals. TCLA celebrates diversity and acceptance so that others can see and feel the joy they share through music.

"We got together in 2015 and started a chorus that kind of blossomed out of GMCLA wanting to have trans-visibility," said Kathryn Davis, executive director.

"The original concept for this chorus came from an episode of 'Glee,'" said Abdullah Hall, the artistic director of the chorus.

"We are singers. That's what we do," Davis said. "We also happen to be trans and we're very proud to be that, and to be able to represent the trans community with our voices."

Daniel Sanchez is a member of the Trans Chorus.

"It wasn't until I started seeing TCLA being more visible in media that I decided, you know what, I'm not the only one. I can go and I can perform, and I can go help other people like me," said Sanchez. "The only way I can describe it is proud and happy."

The performers are getting ready for a show coming up July 10 at the Renberg Theatre in Hollywood titled "Voices."

"What they will be in for is to hear stories of humanity, all of life's complexities," said Hall. "And then through that to see just how united we are as citizens of this planet."



WATCH | Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be 2022 | Full Episode
EMBED More News Videos

The LGBTQIA+ community is multicultural, multi-ethnic, multi-faith and multidimensional. Watch "Our America: Who I'm Meant To Be."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslos angeleslos angeles countypridelgbtq+ pridelive musicpride monthmusic
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
LGBTQ+ PRIDE
Meet the Dumpling Dudez!
Beyond June: Apparel company celebrates Pride all year
Houston Pride 2022: Where and how to celebrate
AIDS Memorial Quilt: 35 years of love, activism and legacy.
TOP STORIES
Convicted serial killer pleads guilty to 2 more murders in Galveston
Hazmat spill after crash sparks total closure on SH-225 at Beltway
HPD searching for gunman after suspected robber killed outside bar
Gulf disturbance up to a 40% chance of development
3 catalytic converter theft suspects caught after 20-minute HPD chase
Carjacking suspect leads police on chase from Webster to SE Houston
Employees having trouble getting paid from popular Midtown restaurant
Show More
More heavy rain possible late this week
Slow effort to ID San Antonio migrant dead, toll rises to 53
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in the hospital in LA: report
2-year-old saved by another child from near-drowning, police say
Carbon monoxide killed 3 tourists at Bahamas resort, police say
More TOP STORIES News