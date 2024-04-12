Houston's New Faces of Pride to host community meeting on April 25

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With two big LGBTQ+ Pride parades happening downtown in June, Houston's New Faces of Pride knows you have questions.

The city's newest Pride organization is hosting a community meeting to give you answers about this year's celebration and a chance to meet its board.

The public meeting will happen Thursday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the Montrose Center.

President Bryan Cotton told ABC13 he has heard from many in the community who were surprised by news of Houston's dual Pride parades, both happening a week apart.

"We want to clear up any confusion that anyone might have, and just tell them about all the great things we're doing," Cotton said.

During the meeting, visitors will also have a chance to help shape the new parade and festival by signing up as a volunteer.

"There's a phrase that I heard a long time ago that always resonated with me, and it's, 'Volunteers are not paid, and it's not because they're worthless, but because they're priceless,'" parliamentarian Tim Stokes said. "We will take anyone who wants to come and join us... because it's a big thing."

Organizers said they hope to sign up about 500 volunteers, including runners, stage hands, parade personnel, and logistics services.

You can learn more about volunteer opportunities at NewFacesofPride.org.

The first Houston's New Faces of Pride Parade and Festival will take over downtown on Saturday, June 22.

