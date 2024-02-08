Pride Houston 365 unveils short list for 2024 grand marshal ballot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Pride Houston 365 just revealed more details about its 46th annual parade and festival in June.
Supporters gathered at JR's in Montrose Wednesday night to see the unveiling of this year's celebration logo, which carries the theme "You Won't Break Our Pride."
Pride Houston 365 also announced who has made the short list for its grand marshal ballot. Voting will begin Monday at noon on their website.
Ally
Female Identifying
Gender Nonbinary/Gender Nonconforming
Male Identifying
The winners of this year's vote will be featured during the parade, set for Saturday, June 29 in Downtown Houston.
