Pride Houston 365 unveils short list for 2024 grand marshal ballot

Pride Houston just announced plans for the city's official LGBTQ Pride celebration.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Pride Houston 365 just revealed more details about its 46th annual parade and festival in June.

Supporters gathered at JR's in Montrose Wednesday night to see the unveiling of this year's celebration logo, which carries the theme "You Won't Break Our Pride."

Pride Houston 365 also announced who has made the short list for its grand marshal ballot. Voting will begin Monday at noon on their website.

Ally

State Rep. Jon Rosenthal

Kailey Posterick

Harris Co. Commissioner Lesley Briones

Female Identifying

Atlantis Narcisse

Joelle Espeut

Gender Nonbinary/Gender Nonconforming

Amanda "Andy" Wolfe

Odyssey Oakengrove

Male Identifying

Brandon Mack

Dylan Forbis

Kevin Anderson

The winners of this year's vote will be featured during the parade, set for Saturday, June 29 in Downtown Houston.

ABC13 is the proud media partner of Pride Houston 365.

