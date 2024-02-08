WATCH LIVE

Pride Houston 365 unveils short list for 2024 grand marshal ballot

Thursday, February 8, 2024 1:27AM
Pride Houston announces plans for 2024 LGBTQ+ pride parade
Pride Houston just announced plans for the city's official LGBTQ Pride celebration.
KTRK

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Pride Houston 365 just revealed more details about its 46th annual parade and festival in June.

Supporters gathered at JR's in Montrose Wednesday night to see the unveiling of this year's celebration logo, which carries the theme "You Won't Break Our Pride."

Pride Houston 365 also announced who has made the short list for its grand marshal ballot. Voting will begin Monday at noon on their website.

Ally

  • State Rep. Jon Rosenthal
  • Kailey Posterick
  • Harris Co. Commissioner Lesley Briones

Female Identifying

  • Atlantis Narcisse
  • Joelle Espeut

Gender Nonbinary/Gender Nonconforming

  • Amanda "Andy" Wolfe
  • Odyssey Oakengrove

Male Identifying

  • Brandon Mack
  • Dylan Forbis
  • Kevin Anderson

The winners of this year's vote will be featured during the parade, set for Saturday, June 29 in Downtown Houston.

ABC13 is the proud media partner of Pride Houston 365.

Copyright © 2024 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
