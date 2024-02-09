Houston's New Faces of Pride hopes to widen tent on inclusion and representation

Leaders with Houston's New Faces of Pride visited ABC13 to preview their first annual LGBTQ+ Pride parade and festival in June.

Leaders with Houston's New Faces of Pride visited ABC13 to preview their first annual LGBTQ+ Pride parade and festival in June.

Leaders with Houston's New Faces of Pride visited ABC13 to preview their first annual LGBTQ+ Pride parade and festival in June.

Leaders with Houston's New Faces of Pride visited ABC13 to preview their first annual LGBTQ+ Pride parade and festival in June.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With less than four months to go until Pride season, we're getting the chance to talk to some of the faces behind the city's brand-new LGBTQ+ celebration.

Houston's New Faces of Pride will take over downtown on Saturday, June 22.

"One of the biggest, best, and most organized Pride parades and festivals we've ever had in Houston," president Bryan Cotton said.

The festival will take over Wortham Theater Center's Fish Plaza, featuring indoor and outdoor activities, shade and hydration stations to help revelers beat the heat.

Under the theme of "Rainbow Revolution," the parade will step off at 7:30 p.m. on Bagby St. at outbound Allen Parkway, and stretch 15 blocks downtown.

In a month jam-packed with events focused on inclusion, New Faces of Pride said its entrance on the scene is meant to create space so more people feel seen and heard.

"Houston has a lot of pride when it comes to the Texans, the Rockets, the Astros. I'm a huge baseball girl, and there are so many different sports teams," vice president Felicia Flores said. "We all have a lot of pride when it comes to that. but you know, there's a lot of smaller communities... sometimes not everybody is included."

Organizers said the focus of this year's parade is celebrating progress, embracing change, and igniting a spirit of unity.

But Houston's New Faces of Pride is also working to champion the community, especially LGBTQ+ youth.

Cotton said proceeds from their events will support two nonprofits, Tony's Place and Grace Place, whose mission is to serve homeless youth - many from the LGBTQ+ and foster care communities - with the resources they need to not just survive, but thrive.

A check presentation with the Houston Dynamo is scheduled for later this year.

While the organization isn't dropping any names, New Faces of Pride said a mixture of local and national performers will take the stage during this year's celebration.

"To see every single person involved, no matter what your nationality, your financial status, where you come from, whatever it is, everyone's going to be included," Flores said. "I think it warms every single one of us."