Pride Houston 365 announces seven grand marshals for this year's LGBTQ+ celebration

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We now know the names of this year's Pride Houston grand marshals.

Pride Houston 365 revealed the winners of this year's vote Sunday during a special Cinco de Mayo celebration at Axelrad.

Your 2024 Pride Houston Grand Marshals

The grand marshals list includes:

Joelle Espeut, 2024 Female Identifying Grand Marshal

Kevin Anderson, 2024 Male Identifying Grand Marshal

Odyssey Oakengrove, 2024 Gender Nonbinary Gender Nonconforming Grand Marshal

Harris Co. Commissioner Leslie Briones, 2024 Ally Grand Marshal

Olivia Julianna, 2024 Trendsetter Grand Marshal

Sara Fernandez, 2024 Honorary Grand Marshal

C. Patrick McIlvain, 2024 Honorary Grand Marshal

President Kendra Walker said as the votes were counted, it became apparent just how enthusiastic voters were for this year's slate of candidates, especially in the category for male identifying grand marshal.

"It is probably one of the closest vote totals that we have seen in probably the last five years," Walker said. "I think probably like 10 votes separating each one of them."

More than 2,000 votes were cast in all for this year's grand marshals, which also include categories for ally, female identifying and gender nonbinary/gender nonconforming.

Sunday, Pride Houston 365 also announced its selections for this year's honorary grand marshals, which included Julianna, Fernandez and McIlvain.

All of this year's grand marshals will appear in the 46th annual Pride Houston parade on Saturday, June 29, livestreaming on ABC13 at 7:30 p.m.

Mark Your Calendars

Join Pride Houston on Saturday, May 11 at 2 p.m. for its "Ready to Exhale" event at Rich's.

This empowerment event focused on self-care during Mental Health Awareness Month will feature a 30-minure guided breathing session, a community panel and networking opportunities.

Light refreshments will be served. Rich's is at 202 Tuam St., in Houston.

Click here for free Ready to Exhale tickets

Get involved with Pride Houston

