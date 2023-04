Train derailment reported near Beasley in Fort Bend County

BEASLEY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are responding to a train derailment in Fort Bend County.

The incident was reported shortly before 8 a.m. Monday along Highway 59 in Beasley.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

It's not immediately clear what the extent of the derailment is, nor what the cars may have been carrying.