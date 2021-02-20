water main break

Water main break blocks part of Westpark Tollway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers out on the roads will need to make sure to avoid the area around Westpark and the Southwest Freeway.

Due to a city of Houston water main break at the Southwest Freeway, drivers traveling eastbound on Westpark Tollway are being detoured from the tollway at that exit.

The westbound S. Rice entrance is closed. Drivers may access the westbound mainlanes of the Westpark Tollway via IH-69 South.



