2 NB lanes of I-45 at Louetta open after loose tires on an 18-wheeler strikes 2 vehicles

1 man has been confirmed dead after investigators say a tire came off of the 18-wheeler after striking 2 vehicles, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted out.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two northbound lanes of I-45 at Louetta are blocked after a loose tire from a truck caused a fatal crash on Thursday, investigators said.

The crash happened near the 20700 block of the North Freeway at about 1:35 p.m.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said it appeared that there were loose tires on an 18-wheeler that came off and struck two vehicles.

Investigators confirmed one man was killed in the crash. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Check back here for more updates and alternate routes.

Live traffic map

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!