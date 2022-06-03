traffic delay

Complete closure on I-610 South Loop main lanes at SH 288 due to downed powerlines

Traffic check: Houston TranStar cameras

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Downed powerlines caused the I-610 South Loop eastbound and westbound lanes at SH 288 to be completely closed.

Texas Department of Transportation said at 3:04 p.m. that all main lanes going west and east will be closed for an estimated one to two hours.

CenterPoint Energy is currently making repairs after a truck clipped a powerline. Seek alternate routes at West Bellfort, Holmes, or Highway 90 Alternate.



