Complete closure on I-610 South Loop main lanes at SH 288 due to downed powerlines

I-610 South Loop eastbound and westbound at SH 288 currently the frontage roads are closed due to downed powerlines. @CenterPoint will need to close the 610 mainlanes in both directions at SH 288 for 1-2 hours to make repairs. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/Ex8nmi4E2n — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) June 3, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Downed powerlines caused the I-610 South Loop eastbound and westbound lanes at SH 288 to be completely closed.Texas Department of Transportation said at 3:04 p.m. that all main lanes going west and east will be closed for an estimated one to two hours.CenterPoint Energy is currently making repairs after a truck clipped a powerline. Seek alternate routes at West Bellfort, Holmes, or Highway 90 Alternate.