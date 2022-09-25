Closures along FM 2920 after at least 2 killed in major car crash in Waller, police say

WALLER, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly car crash led to major closures at an intersection along FM 2920 on Sunday morning.

At 11:08 a.m., officers responded to a major vehicle accident on FM 2920 at Kickapoo Road, according to Waller police.

Investigators said at least two people were killed due to the crash.

All west and eastbound lanes are closed at Binford and Kermier Road.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, and it's unclear how many vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.