Trae Tha Truth helps 11-member household after fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A southwest Houston family was given a glimpse of hope during this trying holiday season.

The 11-member family was displaced after a recent fire that cause damage to their home on Friday afternoon.

Eight children, ages five to 14, three adults and two dogs have all relocated just weeks away from Christmas.

Fortunately, no one was home during the fire, however, the family's presents were destroyed.

Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth heard of the incident that happened coincidentally the same day that he held a toy drive for the community.

He is working to provide gifts for the children before Christmas day.

Officials believe the fire was caused by an unattended stove that was left on while the family was away.

To help ensure this family has what they need this Christmas, please visit GoFundMe.com
