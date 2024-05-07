7-year-old boy gains access to handgun and shoots himself in foot, Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 7-year-old boy is expected to fully recover after constable deputies say he gained access to a handgun and shot himself in the foot inside a northwest Harris County home on Tuesday.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman's Office said investigators responded to the 21200 block of Shadow River in the Springbrook neighborhood off T.C. Jester Boulevard.

First responders rushed the child to Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands, where he underwent a medical procedure, the constable's office said.

Information about where and how the boy got a hold of the firearm was not disclosed. Authorities didn't say whether adults were present when the shot was fired.



The constable's office said criminal charges are possible.