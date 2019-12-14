Trae Tha Truth gives out Christmas trees to families in need

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5352148" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After leaving a Galveston shelter, she came to Houston to see if family would help. What she didn't know is help was in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Local rapper Trae Tha Truth spent his Saturday afternoon spreading Christmas joy to Houston families in need."When we found out, we came over here because I've got a little man that's eleven, and he really will appreciate this Christmas tree," said a father who received a tree and gifts from the rapper.Trae and his crew came back to town in the middle of his 'I Wanna Thank Me' tour featuring Snoop Dogg to give away 50 Christmas trees in north Houston."People ask me all the time why I do it and I tell people the same thing: It's a much better feeling knowing you're not out here by yourself," said the rapper.Trae said he and his team are planning several other holiday events, including a large toy drive the week of Christmas.