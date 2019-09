HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Trae Tha Truth is spreading love to Houston-area students and he's doing it alongside his daughter.The rapper and his baby girl visited several elementary schools Thursday and surprised students with copies of his new coloring book.In a series of photos posted to his Instagram page, Trae is seen surrounded by smiling students holding his new book.The father stopped by Sherman and Osborne Elementary schools in north Houston, the North Shore 9th grade campus and more."(We) had a great time," wrote the rapper on his Instagram page, adding that baby Truth loves being around kids.