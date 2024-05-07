13 Investigates: HPD Chief Finner was emailed about suspended code in 2018

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- 13 Investigates has obtained a 2018 email that calls into question when Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner first heard a case was suspended due to lack of staff.

In February, Finner said 260,000 incident reports were suspended due to lack of personnel since 2016. Since then, he has maintained that he first learned the "suspended" code was created in 2016 and that it was used in two previous administrations before he was named chief in April 2021.

"November 2021 was the first time I was made aware of this code in a briefing by the Special Victims Division. At that time, I told them the code was unacceptable and never use it again," Finner said during a March 7 press conference.

But, an email 13 Investigates obtained shows he knew of the code being used at least once in 2018.

The July 20, 2018, email was addressed to several high ranking HPD leaders, including then Chief Art Acevedo, as well as Finner, who was an executive assistant chief back then.

The email mentions a specific road rage case that was marked as "Suspended-Lack of Personnel".

It details that the case was labeled that way, even though a witness ID'ed a suspect.

Finner responds to the email saying, "this is unacceptable, look into it and follow up with me."

The email does not flag issues with the suspended code or address how often it is being used.

But, it has raised questions about Finner's timeline on when he first heard about the code.

13 Investigates reached out to HPD to ask about the email Tuesday morning. By late afternoon, Finner issued a statement, insisting he's been forthright, never set out to deceive anyone, and had no recollection about the email until Tuesday:

"I have always been truthful and have never set out to mislead anyone about anything, including this investigation. Until I was shown the email today, I had no recollection of it. I have since been informed it was already included in the internal investigation. I promised an independent and thorough investigation and my lack of knowledge of this email serves as proof of my independence.

Even though the phrase 'suspended lack of personnel' was included in this 2018 email, there is nothing that alerted me to its existence as a code or how it was applied within the department.

I was copied on this email to the Chief of Police concerning a vehicular crimes road rage investigation that was improperly investigated. At the time, I was the Executive Assistant Chief over Patrol Operations. I forwarded the email to the commander, saying it was unacceptable and to make sure the case was properly investigated.

I remain committed to providing as full an accounting of the internal investigation as legally allowed, once it is complete. I will address the media and the public at that time."

HPD is asking victims whose contact information has changed since the time of their report to call (713) 308-1180 or email specialvictimsreport@houstonpolice.org.

