Trae Tha Truth returns custom truck to Houston grandma attacked by carjackers but with big surprises

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rapper and community activist Trae Tha Truth has once again made good on his word to help out a fellow Houstonian.

Trae had heard about how grandmother Sheila Henry was allegedly targeted during a carjacking at a gas station in northwest Houston nearly two weeks ago.

Surveillance video from the Chevron on Pinemont shows the crime, where two people are seen walking up to Henry, then tripping, punching and dragging her after she refused to give up her keys.

Since then, a 15- and 16-year-old have both been charged with robbery.

Henry was not seriously injured.

WATCH: Grandmother fights back against carjackers
EMBED More News Videos

Grandmother fights back against carjackers



A few days after the incident, Trae met up with her in a show of support and later gifted her with a $5,000 donation during a fundraiser.

But the rapper wasn't done yet.

On Monday, he shared an update on Instagram, saying that Henry's truck was finally returned to her, and it looked as good as new.

According to Trae, Bloodline Customs restored her truck, which had body damage. The truck's interior was also vandalized, and the radio was stolen.



Then Trae had one more surprise.

"This is $10,000," he said in the video as he handed her a check. The money was donated from Angel by Nature, a non-profit organization founded by Trae, to help Henry start a business.

"We are one. One luv to everyone who teamed up to stand up for her," Trae wrote in his Instagram post.

If you're interested in helping Henry, a GoFundMe account has been set up for donations.

SEE MORE:

Grandma punched, dragged while trying to fight back against carjackers: HCSO

Trae Tha Truth meets with grandmother attacked by carjackers

EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video from a Chevron gas station showed the violent carjacking and quickly went viral.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonarrestrapperwoman injuredsurveillancefundraisercarjackingsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Landscaper who drowned may have been held down by gear
Home Depot worker allegedly dressed like deputy
Here's when Houston's next cool front arrives
Houston Astros host free ALCS watch party for Game 3
Simone Biles returns to Houston after historic wins
Baby Jessica fell down a well 32 years ago
Texas officer who killed woman in her own home charged
Show More
11-year-old twins collaborate to create gourmet treat business
Teens' bond set at $1 after home burglarized in Spring
Man hid cameras in home of mom and daughter, deputies say
Astros not to blame, says wife of paramedic hit by foul ball
Astros win fueled by teen cancer fighter, Correa's fiancée says
More TOP STORIES News