fire rescue

Unconscious man rescued from balcony of burning Houston townhome

EMBED <>More Videos

Unconscious man rescued from balcony of burning Houston townhome

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A townhome northwest of downtown caught fire overnight and crews were able to pull a man to safety, authorities said.

It happened around 3 a.m. on Gibson Street and Jackson Hill Street.

Firefighters found the man unconscious on the balcony of the townhome and pulled him to safety.

The fire was contained to the townhome, and no other injuries were reported.

The man was taken to a hospital, but there was no word on his condition.

Thursday's rescue was at least the second one in the city over the past 24 hours.

On Wednesday, Houston firefighters pulled a woman from a burning apartment in north Houston.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston fire departmentman injuredfirehouse firefire rescue
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE RESCUE
Neighbor rescues 2 dogs from apartment fire blamed on dryer lint
Bystanders carry 97-year-old out of burning home on chair: video
2-alarm fire damages multiple apartments, 2 injured
Woman rescued from burning north Houston apartment
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News