Houston-area fire departments join efforts to battle massive wildfire in Texas Panhandle

Several Houston-area fire agencies are sending crews to assist with the fast-moving wildfire raging in the Texas Panhandle.

Several Houston-area fire agencies are sending crews to assist with the fast-moving wildfire raging in the Texas Panhandle.

Several Houston-area fire agencies are sending crews to assist with the fast-moving wildfire raging in the Texas Panhandle.

Several Houston-area fire agencies are sending crews to assist with the fast-moving wildfire raging in the Texas Panhandle.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Fire Department is sending seven wildland firefighters to assist in controlling the Smokehouse Creek Fire.

As of Wednesday evening, the fire was almost the largest in state history, already having scorched through more than 850,000 acres of land.

HFD Assistant Chief of Emergency Operations Michael Mire said the wildland firefighters have specific training to assist in the containment efforts.

SEE ALSO: Disaster declaration issued as 'devastating' wildfires spread through Texas Panhandle to Oklahoma

"We want to maintain our response capabilities here in the city, but if we can afford more resources, that's something we'll provide," Mire said.

The Houston Fire Department has almost four dozen firefighters with specific wildland fire fighting training.

"It's a true blue-collar job in every sense of the meaning," Mire said.

Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management Director Jason Millsaps said fire departments within the county have sent nearly two dozen firefighters from different departments.

SEE ALSO: How climate change is increasing wildfire risks across Texas

"I'm hearing from the teams and our section chief up there, it's pretty bad," Millsaps said.

Millsaps said the fire was fast-moving because of the dry conditions and flat land.

"You're going to see some impacts to agriculture business, farming, livestock, cattle, because of these massive fires," he said.

For news updates, follow Jiovanni Lieggi on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.