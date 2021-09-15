Woman rescued from burning Pinemont Drive apartment in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is recovering in a hospital after she was pulled from her burning apartment on Houston's north side Wednesday morning.It happened around 1:45 a.m. on Pinemont Drive near Brinkman Street.Houston firefighters arrived to find a two-story apartment building was on fire, and neighbors told them a woman was trapped inside one of the units.Crews were able to get inside the apartment and rescue the woman who suffered burns. They were also able to rescue a dog that was inside.Three apartment units sustained fire, smoke and water damage, but HFD was able to put the fire out quickly, according to officials on the scene.The woman was taken to a hospital where she was in critical condition.There was no word on a cause of the fire.