ABC13's Tom Koch signs off after 39-year career at ABC13

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10704422" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WATCH: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner surprises ABC13 anchor Tom Koch with official proclamation from the city of Houston ahead of retirement.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10703271" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Selfless dedication to helping others is how many will remember the man who most folks just saw on TV.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10697209" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13 anchor Tom Koch loves his home state, but he loves Houston too. How did he get here? There's a sweet story behind that.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10691934" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tom Koch has had quite the journey across the country and the globe. Here, we take a look at some of the many places he's traveled.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10687095" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Who's that dashing young man hard at work on his typewriter? It can only be Tom Koch! And we'll tell you one thing. He has always had a great 'stache!

CONGRATULATIONS! 🥳 Cheers to @_TomKoch. He’s been a trusted voice, community leader, & close friend. Help me wish Tom the best as he signs off from @abc13houston. Cheers to your next chapter in this life, Tom. We’ll miss you #tomkochday #abc13 #houston #htown #texas pic.twitter.com/ceTkGWB2Lv — Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) May 28, 2021

Thank you, Tom! @_TomKoch! We are sending him off with a big celebration! 🎉 🥳 pic.twitter.com/ZICaaaMKIe — Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) May 28, 2021

.@JeffEhlingABC13 shares an ABC13 memory of @_TomKoch on this #TOMKOCHDAY👨🏻‍🦳



Watch more now on Eyewitness News.📺 pic.twitter.com/a6KqFNpzQl — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) May 28, 2021

How many times have I tossed back to this man in the studio? Only 1/8 of his #abc13 career. But, my gosh, has it been the best time. @_TomKoch - will miss your daily guidance, travel tips, and yes--those bad dad jokes. #TomKochDay pic.twitter.com/0lbVTtY9zJ — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 28, 2021

Congrats on your retirement @_TomKoch. We had some great times! Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/bxP6I6bYK1 — Chris Graczyk (@13PhotogChris) May 28, 2021

Farewell and happy retirement to our friend and @abc13houston Share Your Holidays host, Tom Koch! Our early mornings will not be the same without your funny behind-the-scenes jokes and shenanigans. Thank you for the laughs and support throughout the years. pic.twitter.com/szC7RbpBqB — Houston Food Bank (@HoustonFoodBank) May 28, 2021

I was blessed to meet KTRK’s Tom Koch at our daughters’ high school, ⁦@StAgnesAcademy. He retired today after nearly 40 years keeping us informed on all things Houston. May Tom and his family always enjoy “Fair Winds and Following Seas”. @abc13houston⁩ ⁦@_TomKoch⁩ pic.twitter.com/tOU4Qzku3O — Pete Olson (@RepPeteOlson) May 28, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Longtime ABC13 Eyewitness News anchor Tom Koch signed off his final newscast Friday morning after a 39-year career with ABC13.As co-anchor of Houston's #1 morning newscast, Houstonians have started their day with Tom for 33 years. Tom also co-anchored ABC13's top-rated 4 p.m. news for eight years."For nearly 40 years, I've been honored and humbled that so many people welcomed me into their homes every day," said Tom. "It's been a dream come true for a small town Wisconsin kid to be part of this incredible station and truly great city of Houston. But I've decided it's time to step aside, turn off that early morning alarm and wake up to a new adventure. A giant thank you to our viewers for supporting me, staying with me, being part of this incredible journey and making this dream come true. I hope in some small way I've touched your life by keeping you informed, prepared for the day ahead and sending you off with a smile. To my colleagues and management at Channel 13, thank you for believing in me, always having my back and making me shine. To my wife and two daughters, words can't describe your love, support and inspiration or your forgiveness for sometimes long hours away from home and grouchiness because of 2:30 a.m. wake up calls. I love the phrase 'make your own adventure.' I have done just that with all of Houston behind me. Wish me well on my new journey."A respected and award-winning journalist, Tom has extensive experience telling thousands of stories from near and far. His Texas reporting has taken him from Houston City Hall to NASA and the State Legislature. He's trailed at least 10 hurricanes across the Gulf Coast and covered a dozen national political conventions. His international reports include the election of new Popes at the Vatican, the 90s oil boom in the former Soviet Republic of Azerbaijan, earthquakes in Central America, and American astronauts launching into space from Kazakhstan.Tom's passion for people has always been front and center. A compassionate and masterful storyteller, people from all walks of life are comfortable sharing their stories with Tom whether they are stories of tragedy and challenges or stories of hope and inspiration.From day one, Tom immersed himself to serving our Greater Houston-area communities both professionally and personally. Tom co-anchored many of the station's live special events including July 4th's Freedom Over Texas, Chevron Houston Marathon, Houston Symphony Concerts, Mayor's Holiday Lighting, ABC13's Share Your Holidays Food Drive, the Dedication of the Bush Library and Houston's Co-Cathedral. Plus, the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, Galveston Mardi Gras, Houston Art Car, and Astros World Series Championship Parades.Tom also documented the Houston Museum of Natural Science's building of its new state-of-the-art Paleontology Hall, and was awarded an Emmy for his reporting of the journey of world's oldest human ancestor, Lucy, from Ethiopia to Houston.On a personal level, Tom spends much of his spare time supporting countless charities, often serving as emcee and auctioneer. Those non-profits include the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, the American Heart Association, the American Diabetes Association, M.D. Anderson's Children's Art Project, Men of Distinction and Houston Symphony. Tom has served on numerous boards, and currently is on the advisory board of Casa de Esperanza, the Nature Discovery Center, and the Center for Hearing and Speech.Originally from Green Bay, Wisconsin, Tom joined KTRK-TV September 14, 1982 as a reporter and became morning news anchor in 1987. Majoring in communications and business, Tom graduated from the University of Wisconsin. He began his broadcast career in college hosting a weekly television show, and his first TV interview was musician Charlie Daniels. Before coming to ABC13, Tom was an anchor and reporter at WAEO-TV in Rhinelander, Wisconsin and WBAY-TV in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Tom and his wife, Brenda, are the proud parents of two daughters, Emily and Chelsea.