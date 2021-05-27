ABC13

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner proclaims May 28 as Tom Koch Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We are preparing to say goodbye to one of our long-time anchors who is headed for retirement after fulfilling 39 years of being a journalist at ABC13.

Most residents who have lived in the Houston area for some time would easily classify Tom Koch as one of Houston's most recognized and respected journalists.

And now, as he prepares to sign off one last time, colleagues and viewers aren't the only ones sending the legend well wishes before his departure.

Houston mayor, and longtime friend of Tom, Sylvester Turner, made a special surprise visit to the ABC13 newsroom to bid him a bittersweet farewell.

Tom and Mayor Turner formed a friendship after the two spent many long days at the Texas Capitol and participating in various events around the Houston area.



On Thursday, Turner presented Tom with a proclamation, officially declaring May 28 as "Tom Koch Day" in the city of Houston.

"We want to present this to you, and to your lovely wife Brenda, your two daughters," Turner said. "I mean, you have been and continue to be a treasure in this city."

Tom came to KTRK as a reporter nearly four decades ago after his wife took a reporting job in San Antonio.

ABC13 anchor Tom Koch loves his home state, but he loves Houston too. How did he get here? There's a sweet story behind that.



He's known around the station as a travel guru after visiting 46 different states and 39 countries over his lifetime and career.

Whether your journey takes you across the city, across the state or across the globe, Tom's well-versed in that travel life! Here are some tips from our resident guru.



Those who know Tom always commend his exceptional reporting skills, the integrity he shares while story telling and, of course, his famous mustache.

"Well earned, and well deserved," Turner added.

