ABC13

The measure of a man: Tom Koch's love of giving back through Houston-area charities

By
EMBED <>More Videos

The measure of a man: Tom Koch's love of giving back

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- What is the measure of a man? Is it the number of years he worked, his bank account? Or is it something more?

A recent event for the Diocese of Galveston Houston was 39 years in the making.

It was the last public appearance a few weeks ago for Tom Koch as ABC13's morning anchor and colleague, and it came after decades of service.

"He has emceed our events. He has helped us raise money. He has encouraged people about our mission, vision and values," said Cynthia Colbert of Catholic Charities.

Giving his time at events like this was nothing new for Tom.



Over the last 40 years, Tom and his wife Brenda could be found dressed in their finest attire at black tie events that raised money for the American Diabetes Association.

Other times, Tom took a less formal approach in his effort to raise money, like when he was the emcee for the American Heart Association Fun Run.

But public events were only a part of Tom's commitment to Houston.

Tom and his former morning show sidekick, Don Nelson, often auctioned off their cooking talents to the highest bidder. They most recently raised $13,000.

RELATED: Tom Koch's arrival at ABC13 started with a long-distance romance
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 anchor Tom Koch loves his home state, but he loves Houston too. How did he get here? There's a sweet story behind that.



"Cooking the dinners, that is from the heart. That is days and days of preparation," said Brenda Koch. "And all of the charity work he does is from the heart, but the dinners? A little extra work."

Selfless dedication to helping others, that is how countless people will remember the man who most folks just saw on TV.

"His ability to just push the needle and to really connect to the heart with people, I think that that is such an asset and such a gift, and thank you," said Twila Carter of the Houston Astros Foundation.

The events Tom hosted are too numerous to list, the money Tom raised is too hard to calculate, and the people he impacted are far too many to name.

SEE ALSO: Remember that time Tom Koch fed hyenas?

EMBED More News Videos

Tom Koch has had quite the journey across the country and the globe. Here, we take a look at some of the many places he's traveled.



The joy Tom brought to others will last long after the studio lights are turned off, and isn't that the real measure of a man?

The saying "it is more blessed to give than receive" dates back to the days of Jesus.

If you believe that, it is without question that Tom Koch is truly a blessed man.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

RELATED: See Tom Koch's early reporting years before he arrived in Houston
EMBED More News Videos

Who's that dashing young man hard at work on his typewriter? It can only be Tom Koch! And we'll tell you one thing. He has always had a great 'stache!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonabc13
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13
Here's how to land a job in Alvin during ABC13's virtual job fair
Rascon legacy continues: Art leaving ABC13, but son Jacob joining
ABC13 virtual job fair focuses on ways to land a job downtown
1,000 jobs up for grabs and some require no degree or experience
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Houston-area road closures could delay your Halloween plans
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
More TOP STORIES News