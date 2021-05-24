ABC13

See Tom Koch's early reporting years before he arrived in Houston

By
Dive into Tom's career before he got to ABC13

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For nearly 40 years, you've watched Tom Koch on ABC13.

You've woken up with him, traveled with him, cheered him on during rodeo parades and Chevron Houston Marathon coverage.

We've spent the last month digging into our archives, reflecting and remembering all the big stories Tom has brought you. He's been there through tragedy and triumph, and yes, he's always had the mustache.

Now, it's time to say so long, Tom.

It's "see ya later," not "goodbye."

Before we do, Tom's Channel 13 colleagues, both past and present, have some advice.

"My advice to him is to slow down, kick up [your] heels sometimes, Tom!" ABC13 Anchor Melanie Lawson says.

"Tom, please don't get up at four or three in the morning!" says Jonny Marquez, former ABC 13 photographer, who traveled with Tom covering stories across the world.

"The next chapter of your life is just the beginning, and I can't wait to see where it takes you," says Susan Finco, Tom's former WBAY-TV colleague in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

All this week, we'll be remembering Tom's Channel 13 legacy. Plus, we'll be welcoming surprise guests to cheer Tom on in retirement. You don't want to miss it.

Tom through the years: His biggest stories
It's Tom Koch's last week! We're already crying, and through tear-filled eyes, we're taking a look back at his career.



