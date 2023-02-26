WATCH LIVE

This Week in Texas

This Week in Texas: State senators looking at chance of lowering taxes after budget surplus

Watch "This Week in Texas" on ABC13's live 24/7 streaming channel on devices including Roku and Fire TV.

ByTom Abrahams KTRK logo
Sunday, February 26, 2023 10:33PM
On a new episode of This Week in Texas, ABC13 sits down with two state senators about possibly lowering property taxes after a multi-billion dollar state surplus.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With a 32 billion dollar surplus, state legislators are talking about ways to use that money to save you money-one of those ways: cutting taxes.

On This Week in Texas, ABC13 looks at a longtime tax on businesses that could be going away.

ABC13's political reporter Tom Abrahams spoke with Republican State Senator Paul Bettencourt and Democratic State Senator Carol Alvarado on the possibility of lowering property taxes.

"The proposal to raise the homestead exemption from 40 to 70 will not only pass the house and the senate, but it should pass by unanimous votes," Sen. Bettencourt said.

