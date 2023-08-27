This Week in Texas we have the latest on SB 1750, the bill set to become law September 1.

This Week in Texas: How Senate Bill 1750 will impact Harris County elections

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In an all-new episode of This Week in Texas, we have the latest on Senate Bill 1750, which will officially be put into law on Sept. 1.

This bill is set to alter control of the elections in Harris County once it goes into effect.

It will transfer Harris County election supervision from an appointed administrator to the county clerk and county tax assessor-collector.

In a previous report done by ABC13, the law will apply to counties with 3.5 million people, and Harris County is the only one that falls under the guidelines.

We also sit down with two Democrats seeking the nomination for the US Senate in 2024 and visit with Congressman Dan Crenshaw about a Drug Cartel Task Force he leads from Capitol Hill.

