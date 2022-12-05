This Week in Texas talks student debt, 2023 legislative session, and infrastructure issues

In this episode of This Week in Texas, ABC13 discusses student debt, the 2023 legislative session, and also digs deep into the boil water notice issued in Houston this week.

On This Week in Texas, ABC13 tackles several issues on our streaming political program.

It includes a candid conversation with U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona about student loan forgiveness, now an issue that will go before the U.S. Supreme Court.

"The expectation is that this will be resolved by this term in June. But we do anticipate this happening sooner," Cardona told ABC13.

Also, in this episode, we dig deep into the boil water notice in Houston this week and speak with State Senator Carol Alvarado about the Latino vote and her priorities for the upcoming legislative session.

