Here's how Houston's boil water notice affected businesses and parents

Houston's boil water notice left parents struggling to find childcare as schools, businesses and restaurants were forced to closed.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sunday's boil water advisory has been lifted, leaving many parents struggling to find childcare after the short notice.

At Kaleidoscope Kids in Houston, the daycare saw more kids needing care than usual.

"I did receive a lot of calls from parents, and so that was one of the reasons we decided to open," Jaque Marsh, director at Kaleidoscope Kids, said.

Houston Independent School District canceled classes Monday and Tuesday due to the logistical challenges caused by the notice. Those challenges prevent the district from being able to provide meals for its students and ensure safe water is available for students and staff, according to HISD.

"The district does not anticipate the need to make up the prior two days as it has banked instructional minutes built into the academic calendar every year," HISD said in a statement.

But it's not only students and parents who were affected by the unexpected event; some businesses suffered or had to close.

Over at Low Tide Kitchen and Bar, the Owner Alli Jarrett said the notice was significant enough to impact her restaurant.

"When a boil water notice goes into effect, it's a pretty big deal because you can't use your ice. You're not allowed to use your tea machines. It's a health problem," Jarrett said.

Jarret said she decided not to close the restaurant. Instead, she bought cases of bottled water, ordered a lot of ice, and took the necessary precautions to stay open.

She said the unexpected expense is sure to hurt her wallet.

"Where the real expenses come in, or potential loss of business, is replacing all of the filters and buying ice," Jarrett said.

At French Riviera Bakery and Café, the owners said they're thankful the impact wasn't too significant.

The assistant manager said their investment in a water cleaning system paid off, so they didn't have to close, but business was slower than usual.

"People are concerned about the whole boil water notice, so they kind of just avoid some restaurants to be precautious," Assistant Manager John Wu said.

Although the full impact of the event remains to be seen, many business owners say they hope it does not happen again.

HISD said classes will resume Wednesday.