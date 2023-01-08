This Week in Texas : ABC13 speaks to SE Texas lawmakers as the 88th Texas legislative session begins

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This Week in Texas it's a brand new year. And in this first episode of 2023, we visit with state lawmakers from southeast Texas about their priorities for the 88th Texas legislative session which begins this week. We speak with House District 128 Representative Briscoe Cain.

"In an ideal world we would abolish the property tax system and replace it with a consumption tax," Rep. Cain told ABC13.

We also sit down with his House Republican colleague from the 26th District, Jacey Jetton.

"Education savings accounts is what we're looking at presenting and this would be carved out for specific children," he said of his priorities.

Democrat Ron Reynolds from House District 27 is hopeful about Medicaid expansion and gun reform.

"I want to see us raise the age to purchase assault rifles," Reynolds said. "I want to see us implement meaningful red flag laws."

It's a legislative session preview on this episode of This Week in Texas.

