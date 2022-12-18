This Week in Texas

This Week in Texas: An in-depth conversation with a congressman and a commissioner-elect

In the final episode of 2022, This Week in Texas visits with two politicians on opposite sides of their careers, plus recapping the biggest political stories in Texas.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the final episode of 2022, This Week in Texas visits two politicians on opposite ends of their public service careers.

Republican Congressman Kevin Brady has over 26 years of servitude in Texas' 8th congressional district, including northern Houston and The Woodlands.

Harris County will usher in new blood with Democratic Commisioner-Elect in native Texan Lesley Briones.

Watch our in-depth conversations with Congressman Kevin Brady and Commissioner-Elect Lesley Briones.

Plus, we look at the most prominent political stories of the year with our panel of political insiders.

Stay on the pulse of Texas politics! Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

VIEW ALL EPISODES OF THIS WEEK IN TEXAS HERE