ABC13 looks into the future of gun legislation in Texas following the passing of HB 2744, which would raise the age to purchase a semi-automatic rifle to 21.

This Week in Texas: Recap of gun legislation following HB 2744 passing at state capitol

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In This Week in Texas, ABC13 speaks with legislators and policy regarding the future of gun legislation in the state following eight people being shot and killed at an outlet mall near Dallas, Texas.

Forty-eight hours after the shooting, firearm legislation dominated the headlines.

Demonstrators at the state capitol scored a short-lived victory with a house committee passing House Bill 2744.

Protesters chanted "raise the age" and "do your job" at lawmakers as they headed to their offices. By the afternoon, the bill passed the Community Safety Committee and is now on its way to the House Calendar Committee, marking a win for the advocates.

This bill would raise the age to purchase certain semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21.

Gun reform advocates have pushed for this since the 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School, where 10 people were killed and 13 were injured.

There are still about two weeks left in the legislative session.

