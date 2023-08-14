Streaming now: This Week in Texas looks at election-related lawsuits involving Harris County

This Week in Texas looks into the several lawsuits that deal with the election involving Harris County.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In a new episode of This Week in Texas, ABC13 explores the litany of election-related lawsuits involving Harris County.

From the lawsuit over who runs elections in the nation's third-largest county to the election contests, the first of which is now on trial.

RELATED: Harris County sues Texas AG to block ABC13 from getting midterm elections documents

Eyewitness News talks to the players about what's happening now and what comes next with reports from inside Houston and Austin courtrooms.

Plus, This Week in Texas sits down for in-depth conversations with Republican State Senator Paul Bettencourt and First Assistant Harris County Attorney Jonathan Fombonne.

RELATED: Fiery elections debate continues in Harris County as leaders wait on reports into what went wrong

