Man shot to death during fight inside restaurant in Third Ward, police say

Police say a man was shot to death during a fight at Leighton's House of Lamb + Ramen on Emancipation near Wheeler in the Third Ward.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for the person who gunned down a man inside a restaurant in Third Ward overnight.

According to authorities, this happened around 1 a.m. at Leighton's House of Lamb and Ramen on Emancipation near Wheeler.

Police were called to the restaurant for a shooting, and when they arrived, they found a man who had been shot at least once lying on the sidewalk outside of the business, said HPD Lt. Melissa Countryman.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The man had been shot during fight inside the restaurant, Countryman told ABC13. She added that the wounded man managed to make it outside to the patio area, and while there, the suspect pushed him, and that's how he ended up on his side on the sidewalk.

The suspect ran away with a gun still in his head, Countryman said. He was last seen heading southbound on Emancipation.

Police described the suspect as having a medium build, 5'8" to 6' tall and weighing 230 pounds. He wore a white striped shirt and blue jeans.

Police said people were inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting. Officials hope those witnesses come forward with any information that can help them catch the gunman.

