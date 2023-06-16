From Juneteenth to Japan, check out these things to do in and around Houston this weekend.

One of the largest Japanese expos in the country comes to Houston this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas -- This Sunday, we toast Dads and father figures everywhere (check out our guide to on where to take him for a great meal or manmosa and great last-minute gifts).

We also celebrate Juneteenth, the national holiday that was born in Galveston.

READ MORE: Ultimate guide to jubilant Juneteenth celebrations in Houston, Galveston, and beyond

A "Saturday Night Live" star brings his update and punchable face to town, and a Tokyo festival brings the coolest Japanese vibes.

EaDo celebrates five years of one of its most popular outdoor beer bars (founded by Houston Dynamo star Brian Ching), and Sunday sees a totally punk rock garage sale.

Enjoy! Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Saturday, June 17

Tokyo X

Tokyo X combines modern and traditional Japanese cultures to become one of the largest Japanese expos in the country. With more than 200 vendors, the two-day event will highlight Japanese cultural aspects from more than 30 food vendors, more than 80 cars, anime, a $1,000 cosplay prize contest, an arcade tournament, martial arts and sumo, live music, industries, a Pokémon Trading Card Tournament, limited edition custom anime statues, musical performances, and more. Noon.

Gallery Sonja Roesch presents David Simpson: "Interference and Paintings from the '80s" opening day

Gallery Sonja Roesch presents David Simpson's fifth solo show. Light is a key element in Simpson's paintings. Iridescent interference pigments are mixed with acrylic paint to achieve shifts in light and color such as orange to purple, metallic-green to blue, or silver to light blue. The surface of the paintings are ever-changing depending on the lighting conditions, the time of the day, and the position of the viewer. Through Saturday, August 12. 1 p.m.

Pitch 25 presents 5th Anniversary Celebration

Pitch 25 in EaDo, owned by Andy Aweida and Jeff Barati (The Kirby Group) along with former Dynamo star Brian Ching, will celebrate their 5th anniversary with an all-night party. Guests can enjoy activities like bubble soccer, axe throwing, dodgeball, a 9-foot robot, free play on arcade games, and more. The Spazmatics will perform, and there will be karaoke with DJ Pete starting at 10 p.m. 6 p.m.

