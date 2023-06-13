Father's Day feasts and specials from Korean BBQ, 'Manmosa' brunches, and more

HOUSTON, Texas -- Whereas Mother's Day is usually celebrated with brunch, a meal on Father's Day conjures an image of dad in the backyard, tending to a grill or smoker, and taking pride in serving a meal to his family.

Of course, not every dad wants to stand outside sweating next to a live fire cooking apparatus. Some dads want to be pampered on their special day. That's where Houston restaurants come in.

We've rounded up some of the more intriguing options for Father's Day specials - everything from a $33 all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ feast to a $200 tasting menu with whiskey pairings. The list has a few traditional options, too, for a dad who just wants a steak and eggs for breakfast.

As of Tuesday, June 13, all of the restaurants in this list that take reservations still had tables available, but they might go quickly. Act fast to secure a spot.

