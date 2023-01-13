Weekend guide: William Shatner, 'New Jack City' live, Lunar New Year and more

Hear behind-the-scenes stories from William Shatner, catch a 90s classic on stage or cheer on your favorite runner. Here's what to know for the weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas -- The second weekend of 2023 and the start of Lunar New Year events see some cool art and music performances around town - and Captain Kirk. Some local groups and studios host intriguing art shows at Silver Street Studios, the Menil Collection, and Holocaust Museum of Houston.

Music comes via the Central Library, DACAMERA, and Houston Symphony. A groundbreaking, trend-setting movie gets the stage treatment in a New Jack way. And speaking of movies, one of our most treasured pop culture figures, William Shatner, comes to town to take space, the final frontier.

Enjoy! Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Friday, January 13

Holocaust Museum of Houston presents "Woman, the Spirit of the Universe" opening day

"Woman, the Spirit of the Universe," designed and created by artist Carolyn Marks Johnson, features stunning bronze collars inspired by 23 American heroines who fought bravely and tirelessly for equality. The collars are stitched by hand, using hand-worked cotton and then cast in bronze. For most of us, a collar is simply an adornment for a shirt or dress. In Johnson's art, a collar symbolizes the struggle to establish women's rights. Through Sunday, April 2. 10 am.

Czech Center Museum Houston presents Monarch Chamber Players

Monarch Chamber Players is a collective of Houston-based, professional musicians committed to taking classical chamber music out of the concert hall and into accessible community spaces. Monarch concerts provide a space for friends, neighbors, and communities to connect with each other and with the musicians, as well as an informal setting to become more intimately familiar with classical music. 6 pm.

DACAMERA presents Parker Quartet

Inspiring performances, luminous sound, and exceptional musicianship are the hallmarks of the Grammy-winning Parker Quartet. Renowned for its dynamic interpretations and polished, expansive colors, the group has rapidly distinguished itself as one of the preeminent ensembles of its generation, dedicated purely to the sound and depth of their music. The concert will include Bartók's Quartet No. 5, Sz. 102, Mozart's Quartet in E minor, K. 417d (fragment), and Dvoák's Quartet in F Major, Op. 96, "American." 7:30 pm.

Je'Caryous Johnson presents New Jack City Live

Set to the soundtrack of some of the most classic songs from the film ("I Wanna Sex You Up" better be in this!), this stage production will give audiences an opportunity to experience a classical theater storytelling of their favorite '90s movie - which made action-movie stars out of Wesley Snipes and Ice-T - that can only be experienced the Je'Caryous Johnson way... live on stage. 7 pm (3 and 8 pm Saturday; 3 pm Sunday).

