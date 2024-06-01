Qué Pasa Houston? Here's what's happening this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- T.G.I.F. Let's talk about Qué Pasa Houston.

It's the last weekend to catch Disney's Newsies.

The Tony Award-winning musical in a brand-new production by Theatre Under The Stars. Newsies is inspired by actual events when a band of underdogs became unlikely heroes and stood up to the most powerful men in New York.

You can use the code TUTSLatino to get a discount at checkout.

Unfortunately, Families with Pride was canceled on June 1 due to weather conditions.

Council Member Abbie Kamin was hosting the event in partnership with the Greater Houston LGBTQPlus Chamber of Commerce. It is unclear if they plan to reschedule it at Discovery Green.

On Saturday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., there will be a different take on bingo where you can win groceries.

Grocery Bingo with Bayou City Hangouts will be held at La Vita Coffee on Washington Ave. $10 will get you in to play, and all ages are welcome.

You can celebrate plants and pollinators with an afternoon tea time at the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center. Enjoy light bites and sweets while you learn how to make your own tea blend using wild and garden botanicals on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Disney is the parent company of ABC13.



