TUTS presents 'The Ugly Xmas Sweater' musical brings joy, hilarity to holiday theater

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Theater Under the Stars is pulling the curtain back on family holiday fun in Houston. A favorite holiday tradition is coming back to the stage. The laugh-out-loud and interactive musical, The Ugly Christmas Sweater, has proven to be an audience favorite.

Actress Julia Krohn joined Eyewitness News to talk about returning to the musical portraying the character Cheryl. She said audiences are in for a spectacular and memorable experience. The leaders of a corporate company ask for help to save the business from an international takeover by coming up with a very ugly Xmas sweater. Audience members are asked to come dressed in ugly Christmas sweaters. Singing along to the music is also encouraged!

Krohn said this is "the most joyful, hilarious, ridiculous hour and a half I think you've ever experienced in the theater." Her character is the head of human resources, and she said her portrayal is all about joy and fun. Tickets are still available.

