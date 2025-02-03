Broadway musical Mean Girls takes center stage at the Hobby Center: 'So surreal'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Broadway show Mean Girls is now playing at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.

Among the cast is a local actor who is no stranger to the bright lights of Houston theater.

Be sure to be on the lookout for Armani Brown, a Humphreys School of Musical Theater graduate.

Brown sat down with ABC13's Jeff Ehling last week during our 10 a.m. streaming newscast to talk about his role in the show and how bringing his work to the Hobby Center is a dream come true.

"It's so surreal! My whole cast knows about how I feel about my city, Houston. I think Houston is the best city in the nation. And I am so excited to bring the show here," Brown said.

The show is based on the movie Mean Girls and has been adapted to the stage. Brown says he's getting plenty of ticket requests from family and friends.

"I have definitely been asked about getting some comps in, and I try my best to accommodate," laughed Brown.

Mean Girls runs until Feb. 9 at the Hobby Center for Performing Arts.

