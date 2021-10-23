university of st thomas

The University of St. Thomas will now offer low-cost counseling services

By
EMBED <>More Videos

The University of St. Thomas offers low-cost counseling services

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The pandemic has brought to light the mental health issues many Americans have been suffering from for years.

Programs have been implemented to help those who feel they are struggling and some say it's needed now more than ever.

That's why a new Houston-based service decided to start offering low cost or free help to the community.

The University of St. Thomas now offers counseling sessions that range from $5 to $20, or if you cannot afford that, they will work with you.

These services are not just for students but for residents in the community.

Emily Horton, the coordinator for the center, said not a lot of people know about the service, but she hopes anyone who feels the need will call them right away.

"I would recommend for them to just give it a try, dive in, and try it once. If you don't like it, you don't have to come back," Horton said. "If they are not the right fit, we can pair them up with someone else too."

Those interested can call (713) 525-3879 and leave a voice message. Staff will return the call to set up an appointment.

You can also visit The University of St. Thomas' website.

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustontuitiontherapymental healthuniversity of st thomas
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UNIVERSITY OF ST THOMAS
Professor educates new bilingual teachers with special techniques
St. Thomas offering free tuition to first 500 students who apply
91-year-old professor goes viral in online teaching photo
St .Thomas dean has ties with Saint Pope John Paul II
TOP STORIES
What you need to know about Astros tickets, events before World Series
Can authorities prove if Brian Laundrie killed Gabby Petito?
Yordan Alvarez returns from double knee surgery to win ALCS MVP
Baldwin was told gun was 'cold' before movie set shooting
Astros head to World Series after ALCS win over Boston
Houston Astros on pace for record beer year
'Bobby Dynamite' helps chug the Astros towards ALCS title
Show More
Don't get stuck in these traffic closures this weekend
20-year-old shot to death during break-in of Conroe home, police say
Arrest made in case of Alvin abduction, sexual assault of a minor
Rain chances increase this afternoon
USC suspends fraternity after alleged drug-facilitated sexual assaults
More TOP STORIES News