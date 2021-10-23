The University of St. Thomas will now offer low-cost counseling services

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The pandemic has brought to light the mental health issues many Americans have been suffering from for years.
Programs have been implemented to help those who feel they are struggling and some say it's needed now more than ever.
That's why a new Houston-based service decided to start offering low cost or free help to the community.
The University of St. Thomas now offers counseling sessions that range from $5 to $20, or if you cannot afford that, they will work with you.
These services are not just for students but for residents in the community.
Emily Horton, the coordinator for the center, said not a lot of people know about the service, but she hopes anyone who feels the need will call them right away.
"I would recommend for them to just give it a try, dive in, and try it once. If you don't like it, you don't have to come back," Horton said. "If they are not the right fit, we can pair them up with someone else too."
Those interested can call (713) 525-3879 and leave a voice message. Staff will return the call to set up an appointment.
You can also visit The University of St. Thomas' website.
