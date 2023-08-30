A gas leak at the University of St. Thomas prompts an evacuation near Moran Center Parking Garage Building and Crooker Center, officials say.

People evacuated due to gas leak at University of St. Thomas, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A gas leak at the University of St. Thomas prompted an evacuation Wednesday afternoon, according to the school.

At 3:41 p.m., the university posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the Moran Center Parking Garage Building and Crooker Center are temporarily closed due to a gas leak.

The university told Eyewitness News that the Guinan Residence Hall and other nearby office buildings were also evacuated.

Officials say the gas leak happened when crews were handling excavation work at the half-circular drive on Graustark.

"Stay clear of this area until further notice. Residents cannot return to Guinan Hall until further notice," the university said.

Students are urged to wait at Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center or the library.

In an update at 4:30 p.m., school officials said students who need to get their cars from the Moran Garage can take the pathway on the Chapel side near the labyrinth, turn left on West Alabama, and enter the garage from Graustark.

The update came an hour after students were told they couldn't retrieve their vehicles or exit the garage.

University police are helping guide drivers as firefighters work to secure the area.

Hazmat and CenterPoint Energy are at the scene. The university advises people nearby to "stay sheltered in place" and expect to have an update by 5 p.m.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the evening for live updates.

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.