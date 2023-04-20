Shots fired when former UST student got into altercation with campus police officer, authorities say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An altercation between a former University of St. Thomas student and the school's police ended with shots fired when the former student disarmed an officer Wednesday evening.

According to a statement from the University of St. Thomas' police department, the altercation happened outside the Doherty Library.

During the fight, a firearm was discharged into the ground while the suspect was being apprehended, authorities said. No one was injured in the incident.

Police said the former student was arrested for aggravated assault and taking a weapon from a peace officer.

"While this is an unfortunate circumstance, we want to pray for everyone involved," the university said in a statement.