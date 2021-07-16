32 snacks make the first cut for 2021 State Fair Big Tex Choice Awards

HOUSTON, Texas -- In an annual ritual that they're surely thrilled to revive, the State Fair of Texas has unveiled 32 semi-finalists for the 2021 Big Tex Choice Awards Food Competition, with 19 savory entries and 13 sweet.State Fair concessionaires offer entries they hope will win one of three titles: Best Taste - Savory, Best Taste - Sweet, and Most Creative.A release from the State Fair of Texas says that the scores were tallied "after much deliberation" in the first round of judging, though the scores did not involve tasting the entries; they were evaluated on name and concept only.