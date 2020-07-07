State Fair of Texas 2020 canceled due to coronavirus concerns

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- Sad news for Texans, we won't be seeing Big Tex this year.Officials announced Tuesday that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the State Fair of Texas Board of Directors has voted to cancel the 2020 State Fair of Texas."This was an extremely tough decision. The health and safety of all involved has remained our top priority throughout the decision-making process," said Gina Norris, board chair for the State Fair of Texas. "In the current climate of COVID-19, there is no feasible way for the Fair to put proper precautions in place while maintaining the Fair environment you know and love. While we cannot predict what the COVID-19 pandemic will look like in September, the recent surge in positive cases is troubling for all of North Texas. The safest and most responsible decision we could make for all involved at this point in our 134-year history is to take a hiatus for the 2020 season."The fair was originally scheduled to run from Sept. 25, 2020 to Oct. 18, 2020.This is the first time since World War II that the State Fair of Texas will not be held.The 2021 State Fair of Texas is scheduled to run Friday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Oct.17 in historic Fair Park.Fair officials noted that their nonprofit missions such the Big Tex Youth Livestock Auction and livestock shows, Big Tex Scholarship Program and Big Tex Urban Farms will continue to have funding.They also noted that if football returns this fall, the schools playing in the Cotton Bowl will be in charge of making decisions regarding the games played at the stadium"The decision-making process has been thoughtful and extensive. The Fair gathered input from fairgoers, concessionaires, commercial exhibitors, Midway operators, auto manufacturers, business partners, staff, medical experts, and government officials to consider while coming to this conclusion," they said in a statement. "The Fair realizes the impact not holding a Fair will have on our loyal fans, valued partners, and the North Texas economy, but we must do what is right for the health and wellness of our community. "