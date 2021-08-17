10 sweet and savory finalists named for State Fair of Texas Big Tex Awards

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7805512" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Moeller's Bakery still uses a pre-World War II oven to bake its iconic treats every day!

HOUSTON, Texas -- The State Fair of Texas has narrowed down the list of, its much-vaunted competition of various fried foods that will be served at the 2021 event.There are now 10 finalists, who will compete to win in three categories: savory, sweet, and most creative.This year, 43 entries were submitted by 26 concessionaires, and 32 were selected as semi-finalists. The final winners will be selected by a panel of judges at the Big Tex Choice Awards event on Sunday, Aug. 29.