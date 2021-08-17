state fair

10 sweet and savory finalists named for State Fair of Texas Big Tex Awards

By Teresa Gubbins, Houston CultureMap
HOUSTON, Texas -- The State Fair of Texas has narrowed down the list of finalists for the 17th Annual Big Tex Choice Awards, its much-vaunted competition of various fried foods that will be served at the 2021 event.

There are now 10 finalists, who will compete to win in three categories: savory, sweet, and most creative.

This year, 43 entries were submitted by 26 concessionaires, and 32 were selected as semi-finalists. The final winners will be selected by a panel of judges at the Big Tex Choice Awards event on Sunday, Aug. 29.

