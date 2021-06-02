State Fair of Texas 2021 to be in-person this year

It's here! Introducing this year’s theme, “Howdy, Folks!.” Mark your calendars for the 2021 State Fair of Texas and get ready to say “howdy” right back to #BigTex starting September 24 through October 17. View the full artwork at https://t.co/q60ZEQDLzh 🤠 #HowdyFolks #BigTex pic.twitter.com/JERWdS6tEi — State Fair of Texas (@StateFairOfTX) June 2, 2021

Clay Walker - 8:30 p.m.

Chevy House Party - 12 p.m.

Dru Hill - 2 p.m.

Black Pumas - 8:30 p.m.

Conjunto DIFERENTES De Zacatecas - 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m.

La Energia Norteña - 8:30 p.m.

Rob Roy Parnell - 4 p.m., 5:45 p.m., and 8:30 p.m.

Rathmore - 4 p.m., 5:45 p.m., and 8:30 p.m.

The 40 Acre Mule - 4 p.m., 5:45 p.m., and 8:30 p.m.

Little Joe y La Familia - 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Summer Dean - 5:30 p.m.

Shinyribs - 8:30 p.m.

Chevy House Party -12 p.m.

Eleven Hundred Springs - 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Kevin Fowler - 8:30 p.m.

Chevy House Party - 12 p.m.

Clay Melton - 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Grand Funk Railroad - 8:30 p.m.

Retrophonics - 4 p.m., 5:45 p.m., and 8:30 p.m.

The Imaginaries - 4 p.m., 5:45 p.m., and 8:30 p.m.

Squeezebox Bandits - 4 p.m., 5:45 p.m., and 8:30 p.m.

Brave Combo - 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Mike and the Moonpies - 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Hannah Kirby - 2:30 p.m. (Other showtimes pending game time)

Jack Ingram - 6 p.m.

Bill Engvall - 8:20 p.m.

Chevy House Party - 12 p.m.

No Rehearsal - 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Sugar Ray - 8:30 p.m.

Monday, October 11

Trevor Douglas - 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Le Freak - 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Ron Lawrence and Sazerac Jazz - 4 p.m., 5:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

U.S. Marine Jazz Ensemble - 4 p.m., 5:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Bluegrass Band - 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Kraig Parker - 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Chevy House Party - 12 p.m.

The Peterson Brothers - 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Charley Crockett - 8:30 p.m.

The Powell Brothers - 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The Last Bandoleros - 3 p.m.

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- Grab your cowboy hat, y'all!The 2021 State Fair of Texas is back as a complete in-person event after last year's event was canceled due to the pandemic. It was the first time since World War II that the state fair wasn't held.The event will kick off on Friday, Sept. 24 through Oct. 17 at Fair Park in Dallas.Fair officials said they'll adhere to all applicable CDC guidelines in place as well as any local, state, or federal guidelines."This year's commemorative theme art encompasses the foundation of what the Fair is all about - being together," said State Fair of Texas president Mitchell Glieber. "None of us could have predicted all that the COVID-19 pandemic would bring with it, but we feel so grateful to carry on the State Fair's 135-year history and welcome everyone back with a warm, 'Howdy, Folks!,' this year. We're excited to make up for lost time and help families and friends from all walks of life reconnect again, while making new memories to last a lifetime."This year, 77 acts will be featured as part of the fair's live music lineup. Fairgoers can enjoy these free concerts and more all 24 days of the fair.Season passes are available now at. More information on ticketing will be released as opening day approaches.For more information on the fair's COVID-19 precautions, visit