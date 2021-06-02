state fair

State Fair of Texas 2021 to be in-person this year

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- Grab your cowboy hat, y'all!

The 2021 State Fair of Texas is back as a complete in-person event after last year's event was canceled due to the pandemic. It was the first time since World War II that the state fair wasn't held.

READ MORE: State Fair of Texas 2020 canceled due to coronavirus concerns

The event will kick off on Friday, Sept. 24 through Oct. 17 at Fair Park in Dallas.



Fair officials said they'll adhere to all applicable CDC guidelines in place as well as any local, state, or federal guidelines.

"This year's commemorative theme art encompasses the foundation of what the Fair is all about - being together," said State Fair of Texas president Mitchell Glieber. "None of us could have predicted all that the COVID-19 pandemic would bring with it, but we feel so grateful to carry on the State Fair's 135-year history and welcome everyone back with a warm, 'Howdy, Folks!,' this year. We're excited to make up for lost time and help families and friends from all walks of life reconnect again, while making new memories to last a lifetime."

This year, 77 acts will be featured as part of the fair's live music lineup. Fairgoers can enjoy these free concerts and more all 24 days of the fair.



Friday, September 24
  • Clay Walker - 8:30 p.m.


Saturday, September 25
  • Chevy House Party - 12 p.m.
  • Dru Hill - 2 p.m.
  • Black Pumas - 8:30 p.m.


Sunday, September 26
  • Conjunto DIFERENTES De Zacatecas - 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m.
  • La Energia Norteña - 8:30 p.m.


Monday, September 27
  • Rob Roy Parnell - 4 p.m., 5:45 p.m., and 8:30 p.m.


Tuesday, September 28
  • Rathmore - 4 p.m., 5:45 p.m., and 8:30 p.m.


Wednesday, September 29
  • The 40 Acre Mule - 4 p.m., 5:45 p.m., and 8:30 p.m.


Thursday, September 30
  • Little Joe y La Familia - 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.


Friday, October 1
  • Summer Dean - 5:30 p.m.
  • Shinyribs - 8:30 p.m.


Saturday, October 2
  • Chevy House Party -12 p.m.
  • Eleven Hundred Springs - 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
  • Kevin Fowler - 8:30 p.m.


Sunday, October 3
  • Chevy House Party - 12 p.m.
  • Clay Melton - 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.
  • Grand Funk Railroad - 8:30 p.m.


Monday, October 4
  • Retrophonics - 4 p.m., 5:45 p.m., and 8:30 p.m.


Tuesday, October 5
  • The Imaginaries - 4 p.m., 5:45 p.m., and 8:30 p.m.


Wednesday, October 6
  • Squeezebox Bandits - 4 p.m., 5:45 p.m., and 8:30 p.m.


Thursday, October 7
  • Brave Combo - 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.


Friday, October 8
  • Mike and the Moonpies - 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.


Saturday, October 9
  • Hannah Kirby - 2:30 p.m. (Other showtimes pending game time)
  • Jack Ingram - 6 p.m.
  • Bill Engvall - 8:20 p.m.


Sunday, October 10
  • Chevy House Party - 12 p.m.
  • No Rehearsal - 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
  • Sugar Ray - 8:30 p.m.


  • Monday, October 11
  • Trevor Douglas - 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.
  • Le Freak - 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.


Tuesday, October 12
  • Ron Lawrence and Sazerac Jazz - 4 p.m., 5:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.


Wednesday, October 13
  • U.S. Marine Jazz Ensemble - 4 p.m., 5:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.


Thursday, October 14
  • Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Bluegrass Band - 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.


Friday, October 15
  • Kraig Parker - 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.


Saturday, October 16
  • Chevy House Party - 12 p.m.
  • The Peterson Brothers - 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
  • Charley Crockett - 8:30 p.m.


Sunday, October 17
  • The Powell Brothers - 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.
  • The Last Bandoleros - 3 p.m.


Season passes are available now at BigTex.com/Tickets. More information on ticketing will be released as opening day approaches.

For more information on the fair's COVID-19 precautions, visit BigTex.com/COVID.
