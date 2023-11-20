The mom of one victim said her son had just graduated high school in the spring.

HPD asking for help almost 1 year after 17-and 18-year-old cousins shot and killed on Thanksgiving

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been almost one year since two teen cousins were shot and killed while unloading Thanksgiving groceries from a car in west Houston, and police have yet to find the person responsible.

2 teenage cousins shot and killed while getting Thanksgiving groceries from car in west Houston: HPD

In an updated press release Monday, the Houston Police Department said it needs help with information in the deadly Nov. 24, 2022 shooting.

Officers responded to an apartment complex courtyard in the 11755 block of Southlake Drive just after midnight.

At the scene, first responders found 18-year-old President Wynn and 17-year-old Damarion Lewis suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Wynn died at the scene, and Lewis was pronounced dead at the hospital. Detectives said the two teens were cousins.

The mother of one of the victims, Tasha Cooke, spoke to ABC13 that same day, saying her son, Wynn, had just graduated in the spring. She said she wouldn't rest until her son's killer was brought to justice.

Cooke said her son was unloading Thanksgiving groceries from the car when the shooting took place. "He would have been 19. He would have been 19 on Dec. 8. My baby was about to turn 19," Cooke said in 2022.

Friday will mark one year since the shooting.

Investigators at the time said they didn't have much information and believed there was some sort of fight in the courtyard of the apartment complex, adding that relatives then heard gunshots.

HPD still has no known motive or suspects and is asking anyone with information to call its homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-22-TIPS.