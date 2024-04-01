Man killed, another injured in possibly related shootings at SW Houston gas station, HPD says

Police believe two shootings that left a man dead and another injured at a southwest Houston gas station on Monday are related.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a homicide after two men were found shot at the same southwest Houston gas station about an hour apart early Monday.

The Houston Police Department believes the two shootings are somehow related.

HPD first responded to a man found shot in a truck at the Texaco on Main Street near Fondren at about 1:15 a.m.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital. His condition remains unclear.

About an hour later, officers reportedly found another man shot behind the gas station. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators said it appears the two shootings are related but an investigation is underway to determine that.

Neither shooting victims have been identified by police.